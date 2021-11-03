Gloucester man charged in beating death

Nov. 3—A Gloucester man has been arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the beating death of a fellow inmate at Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.

Michael Robinson, 42, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brockton Superior Court to one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. He is being held without bail.

The charges were handed down by a Plymouth County grand jury on Sept. 21

On April 13 shortly after 10:30 p.m., Bridgewater correction officers responded to a report of an incident that happened inside a center bathroom. Officers found the male victim — later identified as Scott Wonoski, 43, of Worcester — unresponsive and bleeding.

Wonoski was treated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he died at 1:03 a.m. on April 14, the DA's Office has said.

Prosecutors said the incident was caught on video.

The state medical examiner ruled Wonoski's death a homicide, and the cause as blunt-force trauma to the head and torso.

Robinson was serving a six-year sentence following his conviction in the 2018 robbery of an Institute for Savings branch. He was sentenced to two years in jail in 2003 after his conviction on indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

In June 2015, Robinson was sentenced to five years in jail after his conviction on the charge of assault and battery on a child under 14.

The Massachusetts Treatment Center is a medium-security facility that houses male inmates identified as sex offenders and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous people, according to Mass.gov.

Robinson is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10. Assistant District Attorney Kevin O'Leary is prosecuting the case.