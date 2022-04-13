Gloucester man charged with child sexual abuse

Apr. 13—GLOUCESTER — A Gloucester man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually abused a girl more than a decade ago.

Russell M. Morris, 49, remains free on personal recognizance after appearing for arraignment in Salem Superior Court last week in response to a summons.

Morris was indicted by a grand jury in February on two counts each of rape of a child with force, aggravated statutory rape of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The allegations date back to a period of time between January 2009 and January 2012, involving a person known to Morris.

According to the indictments, on various dates during that time frame Morris touched the girl's breast and genital areas, and engaged in digital and penile penetration.

Prosecutors requested that as a condition of his release, Morris be ordered to have no contact with the accuser or any witnesses while the case is pending.

The case will be back in court on June 3 for a hearing on the status of what is called "discovery," or the exchange of evidence in a court case.