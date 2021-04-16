Gloucester man charged in murder of Bridgewater inmate

Apr. 16—After the beating death of a fellow inmate at Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, a Gloucester man is facing a murder charge.

Michael Robinson, 42, pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court to one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot, The Telegram & Gazette of Worcester reported on April 14.

Correction officers responded to a report of an incident that happened inside a center bathroom late Tuesday night. Officers found the male victim — later identified as Scott Wonoski, 43, of Worcester — unresponsive and bleeding.

Wonoski was treated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he died at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday, the DA's office told the Telegram & Gazette. Prosecutors said the incident was caught on video.

The Massachusetts Treatment Center is a medium security facility separately housing criminally sentenced male inmates identified as sex offenders and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons, according to Mass.gov.

Robinson has been held without bail and is scheduled to appear before Brockton District Court on May 18.

Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.