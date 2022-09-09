Gloucester man facing 6th drunken driving charge

Sep. 9—A Gloucester nurse was released on $5,000 bail, and will be required to submit to random alcohol testing after what prosecutors say is his sixth drunken driving arrest.

Joseph Ciarametaro, 57, of 20 Sayward St., was stopped around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Route 128 in Manchester after an officer on patrol saw him driving and discovered that Ciarametaro hasn't had a license since 2004.

That was when it was revoked for a lifetime after Ciarametaro's fifth offense, a prosecutor told Salem District Court Judge Susan McNeil on Thursday during Ciarametaro's arraignment and bail hearing.

Ciarametaro pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, driving after license revocation for both drunken driving and as a habitual traffic offender, driving after license suspension while drunk, and having an open container of alcohol — a half-empty pint bottle of Fireball whisky that police spotted in the glove box when Ciarametaro reached for the registration.

Ciarametaro told officers the bottle was from "before," and later told a social worker brought in to speak with him that he'd had three "nip" bottles before he was stopped, according to a police report.

A field breath test showed a level of .10, prompting Ciarametaro to tell officers he'd been drunker during prior arrests.

When told the officers would have to take him to the Essex police station to use it breath alcohol test machine, he allegedly responded, "that gives me a chance to come down, that works in my favor." His breath test result at the Essex station was .08, which is the legal limit.

Prosecutor Kayla Hogan asked the judge to set bail at $25,000 and to impose a series of conditions including home confinement, alcohol and mental health evaluations and an order that he not drive.

Under a recent Supreme Judicial Court decision, judges cannot hold someone without bail on a drunken driving charge — even with a history of multiple convictions.

Story continues

And under another SJC decision in 2020, the judge cannot set conditions of release unless they specifically relate to a risk of flight — such as ordering that a defendant surrender a passport — without the consent of a defendant.

In Ciarametaro's case, the judge initially declined to impose any of the requested conditions. She later agreed to add alcohol testing, after Hogan suggested Ciarametaro's use of alcohol might lead to him missing court. McNeil also told Ciarametaro that he must obey all laws — including the law requiring that he have a driver's license to drive — but could not specifically order him not to drive as a condition of his bail.

Edward O'Reilly, Ciarametaro's lawyer, had urged the judge to set a lower bail, saying his client works the overnight shift as a licensed practical nurse at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation in Gloucester.

O'Reilly said his client suffers from numerous health problems including heart disease, neuropathy and arthritis, though he is still able to work full-time. On the morning of his arrest, O'Reilly said, Ciarametaro left work at 7 a.m., drove to Sun and Air in Danvers and hit a bucket of golf balls, then was heading back home to Gloucester when he was stopped.

His $5,000 bail was posted at the courthouse early Thursday afternoon.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis