New Gloucester man killed in home furnace explosion

Dec. 2—A New Gloucester man was killed Saturday afternoon in an explosion at his home, authorities said.

Lado Lodoka, 44, was working on the home's oil-fired burner when the explosion occurred about noon, Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

A family member who was inside the home at 1342 Intervale Road made it out safely, Moss said.

First responders arrived at the scene about 12:15 p.m, Moss said in a news release Saturday.

The incident is being treated as accidental, and the investigation of the cause is ongoing.

Maine State Police and the state Fire Marshal's Office are leading the investigation.

New Gloucester firefighters were assisted at the scene by Auburn, Durham, Gray, North Yarmouth and Pownal firefighters; the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department; and an inspector from Maine Solid Fuel.

