Gloucester man sentenced to life in 2020 murder of woman

Jun. 27—A Gloucester man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole last Friday in the stabbing death of a Carlisle, Pennsylvania, woman in mid-October 2020, according to a statement from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on the Crimewatch Pennsylvania website and various news reports.

After a three-day trial in April, Sean Michael Roberts, 30, was convicted of criminal homicide and murder of the first degree, according to court documents.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence that Roberts was spending a week visiting Jodi Rae Sivak, 48, a friend, at her home in Carlisle in October 2020, according the statement. Sivak had ties to Ipswich and Gloucester, according to her social media accounts.

At 3:21 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, police were called to Sivak's home on the 100-block of East High Street on a report of a homicide.

"Roberts called 911 to report that he had 'stabbed the girl (he) was staying with,'" according to the district attorney's statement.

"Responding officers made contact with Roberts on the street outside and located the deceased victim just inside of the door to her residence with multiple stab wounds. Subsequent examination and investigation revealed that Roberts picked up the folding pocket knife, opened it, and began stabbing the victim in the neck repeatedly," the statement said.

The jury convicted Roberts after less than three hours of deliberations, the statement said. He had been jailed since his arrest after being denied bail.

Sivak was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and earned an associate's degree from Harrisburg Area Community College in art "with a major degree in biology," according to her obituary. "She was very passionate about oceanography and our whale population," her obituary said.

At the time of her death, according to her obituary, she was employed as a sales associate at The Home Depot's garden department, and was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

Sivak's Facebook page says she grew up in Carlisle Springs, Pennsylvania, and was living in Gloucester. The page also listed her as having worked at Corliss Bros. Garden Center and Nursery in Ipswich and as a fill-in crew member for Capt. Bill & Sons Whale Watch in Gloucester.

She had also volunteered at The Open Door during a bowl painting session for its Empty Bowl Dinner in February 2016.

Sivak and Roberts were friends on Facebook, where Roberts listed himself as the owner-operator of a landscaping company.

"Today's sentence provides Jodi's family and friends with the only measure of justice the law can provide in this horrific case — accountability for the defendant's unspeakable acts and assurance that another innocent person will not fall victim to this defendant," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Metzger said in the statement.

