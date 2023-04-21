Gloucester nature highway created to encourage wildlife

A trust has created a nature highway and colourful mural to promote wildlife in an urban area.

Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust worked with members of the community to complete the project along Barton Street in Gloucester.

The project began in April 2022 and includes a mural by artist Tom Cousins.

Heather Moore, the project coordinator, said: "Our main aim was to bring a bit of greenery into a very urban setting and to improve people's wellbeing."

Nature highways aim to create corridors allowing wildlife to travel between larger green spaces which are often located in built-up areas.

Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust identified Barton Street as an area that was deprived, with pollution levels above the legal limit and a lack of access to green space.

The trust enlisted help by making contact with schools and local residents.

Over the course of a year, the team planted apple trees at Royal Jubilee Square, replanted flowers along Barton Street and created artwork on Sinope Street.

Ms Moore said the project began to "give people a bit of hope and show that their area wasn't forgotten."

She also highlighted the importance of promoting wildlife and green spaces in cities, to filter out pollutants and improve people's wellbeing.

"People are so busy these days and they don't always have time or access to the wildlife reserves, so the local parks and little green spaces are more important than ever", she added.

