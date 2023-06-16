Gloucester police seek help locating missing teen

Gloucester police are seeking help in locating a missing teen.

Adrian Southworth, 17, went missing from her home last evening and may be in the Dogtown area, police say.

If you have any information about Southworth’s whereabouts, please contact the Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW