Gloucester Township man accused of role in car-theft ring

TRENTON –A South Jersey man is accused of taking part in a car-theft ring that targeted luxury vehicles at auto dealerships.

Tyheem A. Pollard-Raines, 27, of Gloucester Township, is one of six men charged in connection with the alleged ring, the state Attorney General's Office said Friday. The other suspects are residents of Essex County.

Ring members are accused of stealing 22 vehicles, many of then high-end models, valued at more than $787,000 in May and June of this year.

The thefts primarily targeted car dealerships in North Jersey, but one vehicle — a 2018 Dodge Durango — disappeared from a driveway in Moorestown on May 19, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Pollard-Raines is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with the Durango's theft.

The charges are only allegations. Pollard-Raines has not been convicted in the case.

An indictment in the case does not list any charges against Pollard-Raines in connection with auto thefts in North Jersey.

Ring members allegedly burglarized car dealerships to obtain key fobs that they used to take cars from the businesses' parking lots, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

The burglaries occurred at dealerships in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties, with thieves driving off with up to 10 high-end cars at a time, said Lyndsay V. Ruotolo, director of the Division of Criminal Justice.

In addition, a safe holding about $52,000 was taken from a car dealership in Irvington, Essex County, in June.

