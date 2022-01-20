Gloucester Township Restaurants Open For Valentine's Day

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Valentine's Day is just about a month away. With limited seating capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not a bad idea to make those reservations a little early.

Several top-rated restaurants in the Gloucester Township area have reservations open for Feb. 14. Here is a listing of some, according to Open Table:



Villari's Lakeside, 2375 Sicklerville Road: Villari's Lakeside Restaurant has been a destination point for avid Italian cuisine fans for close to 30 years. Our dining room and outdoor patio, both of which overlook Sun Valley Lake, create an absolutely incredible backdrop to what can only be described as the perfect dining experience. From our delightful appetizers to tantalizing entrees - for instance the Filet Sinatra, possibly our most renowned dish - our menu will undoubtedly have something for everyone in your party. If it's a large private event that you are hosting, well once again you've come to the right place. Our two private halls can host 50 to 200 guests, respectfully. No matter what the occasion or celebration, you will be pleased with the personalized attention that you receive from our staff.

Bertucci's - Gloucester, 625 Cross Keys Road: Bertucci’s restaurants are firing-up brick ovens from New England to Virginia, each reflecting the distinct character and local charm of its community. Like the original Bertucci’s, every kitchen is open, making our brick oven part of the restaurant experience. With a long-standing commitment to hospitality, we welcome you as our guest and promise to treat you as part of the Bertucci’s family. Join us in Gloucester NJ, next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Bistro DiMarino - Washington Township, 415 Egg Harbor Road: Bistro di Marino is my kitchen, a modern Italian BYOB. It’s where I get to do what I love and share it with all who pass through its doors. As you read this, we are busy in the kitchen pouring our hearts into our food. This is a love affair that goes back for many, many years and if you haven’t yet dined with us, consider this an invitation to experience four generations of my family in the place I call home.

Library IV, 1030 North Black Horse Pike in Williamstown: The Library IV is an independently owned restaurant that is licensed to serve only Certified Angus Beef. Our seafood is from Samuels Seafood, known for their high standards of quality and sustainability. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable with 2 fireplaces, and a large bar and lounge area.

