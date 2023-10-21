Gloucestershire-based Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust scoops £20k grant

WWT plan to create and restore 100,000 hectares of wetlands by 2050

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has been granted £20,000 to support its Blue Recovery Fund and enable the creation and restoration of UK wetlands.

The Gloucestershire based charity helps to protect, create and restore wetlands for wildlife and people across the UK.

The funding came from Benefact Group's Movement for Good Awards.

WWT have an ambition to create and restore 100,000 hectares of wetlands across the UK by 2050.

The charity hopes that this donation will help them get closer to this goal.

Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships at WWT, Pete Lee, said: "We will use the funding to help create a wetlands habitat at The Meads down in Bridgwater.

"We are also looking into research work, at mapping the entire UK and where wetlands could be created and where they would make the most impact."

Mr Lee expressed the vital role wetlands and their ecosystems play in protecting against the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss, but also the positive impact the habitat can have on our mental and physical health.

Wetland habitats can have a positive impact on people's wellbeing, as well as in protecting against climate change

Mr Lee added: "87% of the UK's wetlands have been lost over the past 300 years.

"Each small project becomes a case study which encourages investment and landowners to take action, and work towards our big target."

Since 2019, Benefact Group have donated over £4.75m to more than 2,200 charities through the Movement for Good Awards.

The awards are designed to help charities make a real difference in their communities.

More than 900 charities applied for the funding which is being put towards the advancement of education and skills, rural and community development, heritage, arts and culture, and climate change and environment.

