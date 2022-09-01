Gloucestershire Council trying to cut textile emissions

Smart second-hand clothes are being donated

People are being encouraged to recycle old clothes to help create a greener Gloucestershire.

A new partnership, Gloucestershire Recycles, is calling on people to reuse old clothes to help cut the emissions from the clothes industry.

High-quality second-hand smart clothes are being donated throughout September as part of the Wear nor Waste scheme.

Backed by the county and the six district councils, it is trying to help cut textile waste in the area.

Rails of high-quality second-hand smart interview clothing have already been donated by council staff. These are available at the Skills Hub in Gloucester and Hester's Way Library in Cheltenham.

David Gray, cabinet member for environment at Gloucestershire County Council said it was a "fantastic initiative."

In 2019 as much as 5% of waste in Gloucestershire was textiles, some 5,776 tonnes, the council said.

