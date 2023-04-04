Gloucestershire Renishaw engineering firm celebrates 50 years

An engineering company that has worked on ground-breaking projects, from bikes for Team GB, to 3D printed implants, has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Renishaw in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire was founded by two enterprising Rolls Royce workers.

It said it was now the county's biggest private sector employer.

Director of group strategic development Marc Saunders said the firm had come so far from its humble start and staff had dressed in 70s clothing to celebrate.

"From a little start up we've become the biggest private sector employer in the county," he said

Mr Saunders said: "We work now with manufacturers in aerospace, automotive in semiconductor manufacturing.

"More recently wee been getting involved in 3D printing making things like medical medical implants customised for patients."

He said he began working at the company in 1986 with about 300 other people. It now employs about 5,000 people, operates in 37 countries and posted revenue of about £671m in the financial year 2022.

"We've got lots of events on at our half a dozen sites across the county. There's things going on everywhere," he said.

"Our founders will be going around to them meeting people and just helping everybody to celebrate.

"It's pretty informal."

