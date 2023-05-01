Gloucestershire rural thefts prompt police warning

The NFU has urged farmers to increase security in their farmyards and fields

A series of high-value thefts has seen quad bikes and farming machinery stolen from rural parts of the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police said there had been a spate of break-ins with thieves forcing their way into outbuildings.

Rural crime officers are set to conduct extra patrols and have asked people to report suspicious behaviour.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said its members had seen a rise in thefts of items including quad bikes and GPS kits this year.

Police said incidents in Lechlade and Stow-on-the-Wold saw quad bikes stolen and in an incident near Kemble, a container on a farm was broken-in to and high-end gardening equipment worth thousands of pounds taken.

Another incident in Toddington saw entry forced into a van and about £15,000 worth of joinery tools stolen, while electric bicycles and trailers have also been targeted.

Quad bike thefts have an impact on farmers' ability to look after their sheep

Sgt George Howe from the Cotswolds neighbourhood policing team said: "We understand how much of an impact rural crimes can have on victims livelihoods.

"Often victims lose out on a lot of money due to needing to replace the stolen items or are unable to work completely."

The NFU said that a sharp rise in quad bike thefts had been putting extra pressure on sheep farmers at the busiest time of year during lambing season.

It said that there had been a 26% annual increase in the cost of quad bike theft, bringing the total value to £2.8m.

'Feeding frenzy'

Bob Henderson from the NFU's agricultural engineering team said: "Quads are a vital tool for farmers who often look after hundreds of sheep single-handedly.

"A shortage of new machines has driven the price of second-hand quads higher and this has led to a feeding frenzy from criminal gangs who steal the vehicles to sell on in the UK and across the globe.

"The thefts leave farmers with extra work when their sheep and new-born lambs need constant attention, and bad weather means quads are often the only way to get to them in remote hilly areas."

Farmers are also being urged to increase security after the cost of thefts of GPS kits rose by 30% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

