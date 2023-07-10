Tewkesbury School latest: Teacher 'stabbed' at school with teenager arrested

The scene at Alderman Knight School in Tewkesbury where someone has reportedly been stabbed - Tom Wren / SWNS

A teenage boy has been arrested after a teacher was reported to have been stabbed at a school.

Emergency services were called to Tewkesbury School in Gloucestershire at around 9.10 am this morning after reports that a pupil had stabbed a teacher.

The school was placed in lockdown this morning following the incident.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident. at Tewkesbury School. We were called around 9.10am today with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Ofsted downgraded school and 'reported bullying'

Tewkesbury School is a secondary school for pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Around 1,300 pupils attend the non-selective school. It was downgraded from “Good” to “Requires Improvement” by Ofsted at its last inspection in October.

Inspectors said that some pupils with special needs were not being given the support they needed, while pupils who struggle to read were not receiving targeted support in a timely manner.

The Ofsted report found that a minority of pupils “continue to behave poorly and impede the learning of others”. Pupils also reported bullying at the school.

Watch: Police run into school

Armed incident and stabbing reported at school in Gloucestershire. A school in Tewkesbury is said to be 'under lockdown' after a possible stabbing. Armed police on scene. #Tewkesbury #Gloucestershire pic.twitter.com/AJGmU9mSbP — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) July 10, 2023

Three ambulances sent to school for stab victim

An adult is being treated for a suspected stab wound at Gloucester Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We were called at 09:08hrs to an incident in Tewkesbury on Monday 10 July. We sent three double-crewed land ambulances and two operations officers. We conveyed one patient by land to Gloucester Royal Hospital.”

Education Secretary 'deeply concerned' and pledges support

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I am deeply concerned by reports of a stabbing at Tewkesbury School.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene.

“My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”

Local schools in lockdown

Teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying its school had also been locked down on police advice and urged parents not to come to the school.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down,” they said.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

“We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more.”

Stab victim taken to hospital, say police

An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School. We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. https://t.co/qe2pln7c8n — Gloucestershire Constabulary (@Glos_Police) July 10, 2023

