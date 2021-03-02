Glover appealing conviction
Mar. 2—A Science Hill man for whom a local jury recommended a 75-year sentence last year is appealing his case to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Roy Eugene "Hoopie" Glover, 30, was convicted in February 2020 of first-degree Assault, two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment charges, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Vehicle), and Receiving Stolen Property at least $500 in value — as enhanced by a second-degree Persistent Felony Offender (PFO) count.
The case involved a high-speed pursuit that occurred in northern Pulaski County on September 25, 2018. During the course of that pursuit, Glover drove southbound in the northbound lanes of US 27, running one driver off the road, and struck Lieutenant Jon Williams of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office after he and Kentucky State Police Trooper Richie Baxter had exited their cruisers on East Frog Hollow Road in an attempt to limit Glover's path and deploy spike strips.
After finding Glover guilty, the jury recommended (as enhanced by PFO status) 40 years for assault, 10 years each for both wanton endangerment counts as well as fleeing, and five years for receiving stolen property. They also recommended that the sentences be served consecutively for a total of 75 years.
Due to state sentencing guidelines, that sentence was to be capped. According to Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, Glover is expected to serve until August 2084 but would become eligible for parole after 20 years.
Online court records indicate that Glover filed his appeal before the end of last year. The case briefly showed back up last week on the Pulaski Circuit Court docket as Judge Jeffrey Burdette issued an order on February 23 allowing jury instructions which had been submitted by the defense at trial to be included in the official record as justices consider the appeal.
At press time, Glover remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.