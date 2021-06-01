Gloversville man threatened police in Montgomery County 911 call, sheriff says

Jun. 1—FULTONVILLE — A Gloversville man threatened police in a call to Montgomery County 911 dispatchers Sunday, Montgomery County Sheriff's officials said.

Christopher JM Oldenburg, 19, of Washington Street, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony.

Oldenburg is accused of calling the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office 911 center Sunday and telling dispatchers "Well I'm telling you once I get up to Montgomery I'm shooting that (expletive) police department up and that is a promise," officials said.

Sheriff's officials soon obtained an arrest warrant and Oldenburg was taken into custody Monday with assistance from the Gloversville Police Department, officials said.

Oldenburg was arraigned and released to return to court later.

