Gloversville, Mayfield men charged in Lake George motel burglary, troopers say

May 25—LAKE GEORGE — Men from Gloversville and Mayfield broke into a Lake George hotel room Friday and stole items, state police said.

Matthew R. Hayner, 38, of Gloversville, and Shane R. Smykla, 27, of Mayfield, were each arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, a felony.

Troopers responded to Casanova's cove in Lake George just before 3 p.m. Friday for a report of a burglary, state police said.

Hayner and Smykla are accused of forcing entry into the victim's motel room and taking property, state police said.

The victim, who was not in the room at the start, returned to find the two men, state police said.

Smykla fled the scene, but returned a short time later and was arrested. Hayner was also arrested at the scene, troopers said.

The men were processed and taken for arraignment. A release did not indicate the results of the arraignment.

