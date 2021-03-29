Gloversville Police: Man stabs neighbor to death; Charged with murder
GLOVERSVILLE — A Gloversville man stabbed his neighbor to death Saturday evening, police said Monday.
Police identified the man killed as Joseph Robert Hoyt, 39, of 207 N. Main St., Apt 3B. He was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police identified the man charged with killing Hoyt as Adam W. Mitchell, 52, of 207 N. Main St., Apt. 2A. Mitchell now faces one count of second-degree murder in Hoyt's death, police said.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. Officers were called there for a man who had been stabbed. They arrived to find Hoyt stabbed, began to help him and called Emergency Medical Services to the scene.
Interviews at the scene and evidence collected then pointed to Mitchell as the person who had stabbed Hoyt, police said. Mitchell is the sole person believed responsible for the death, police said.
Mitchell was arraigned Sunday and ordered held without bail.
Police were aided by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, the Gloversville Fire Department, the state police and GAVAC.
