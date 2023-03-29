Gloverville man taken to hospital following stabbing

Mar. 29—A man was taken to the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Gloverville.

Around 12:38 a.m. Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Caroline Street and found a male victim with a puncture wound to the abdomen, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office.

Abdullah said the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-threatening injury.

Police said the suspect, described as a white male in a white pick-up truck, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Police said the suspect has not been identified.