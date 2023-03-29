Gloverville man taken to hospital following stabbing

Bianca Moorman, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Mar. 29—A man was taken to the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Gloverville.

Around 12:38 a.m. Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Caroline Street and found a male victim with a puncture wound to the abdomen, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office.

Abdullah said the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-threatening injury.

Police said the suspect, described as a white male in a white pick-up truck, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Police said the suspect has not been identified.

