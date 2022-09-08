Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

SEUNG MIN KIM
·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. He’s likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.”

And Democrats are taking notice.

The gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach from Biden as of late has emboldened Democrats across the country, rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections even as his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable.

Biden’s increasingly stark warnings about Trump-fueled elements of the Republican Party are making up the core part of his midterm message, combined with repeated reminders to voters about recent Democratic accomplishments and a promise that democracy can still produce results for the American people. But it’s the blistering statements from Biden about his predecessor and adherents of the “Make America Great Again” philosophy that have given many Democrats a bolt of fresh energy as they campaign to keep control of Congress.

“It’s a particularly strong issue for our base,” said Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of Senate Democrats. “Folks want us, want people to show that there is a clear contrast in the election between where Democrats are and Republicans have been."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., noted that “politics is somewhat like a team sport, and the president is the quarterback.”

“The team is not going to fight hard if they don’t see the team leader fighting hard," said Khanna, who backed Bernie Sanders during the 2020 presidential primaries but has since been a vocal liberal defender of Biden.

Biden's forceful campaign-year posture comes as Democrats are feeling more optimistic about the midterms, when the party controlling the White House has historically faced losses in Congress. A combination of legislative accomplishments, polarizing Republican candidates and voter fury stoked by the overturning of Roe vs. Wade have Democrats feeling they could see smaller losses in the House than initially anticipated, while retaining their barebones majority in the Senate.

The president began road-testing his midterm message at a rally in the Washington suburbs late last month, as he railed against a Republican ideology that he said largely resembled “semi-fascism.” The White House chose Philadelphia’s Independence Hall as the backdrop for last week's address that outlined the danger that Trump's “extreme ideology” posed to the functioning of U.S. democracy.

And in a pair of Labor Day events in critical midterm battlegrounds, Biden continued to hammer the contrast while becoming even more comfortable in invoking his predecessor, whom he had avoided referring to by name for much of his presidency.

“You can’t call yourself a democracy when you don’t, in fact, count the votes that people legitimately cast and count that as what you are,” Biden said Monday in front of a union crowd in Pittsburgh. “Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice. We can choose to build a better America or we can continue down this sliding path of oblivion to where we don’t want to go.”

Biden will headline another political event Thursday, hosted by the Democratic National Committee in suburban Maryland. There, the president will speak about "the choice before Americans" on issues of abortion, Social Security and Medicare, democracy, school safety and climate, and how “extreme MAGA Republicans are working to take away our rights,” according to a Biden adviser who requested anonymity to preview his remarks. That will be followed by a trip to Ohio on Friday, a state where the Senate contest between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance is becoming increasingly competitive.

Those close to Biden say the president has never shied away from a political fight.

“He’s always made the case very aggressively when he thinks the other side is wrong,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who has known Biden since the 1980s. “I think he’s always tried to lift up the country and tried to appeal to our better angels while at the same time, making the case for when he thinks the other side is on the wrong track.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said issues of democracy, as well as Trump himself, are increasingly becoming topics of concern for voters.

“More and more people are feeling that, you know, this former president broke the law over and over and over again, and people around him are still doing his bidding to undermine our democracy,” she said. Stabenow commended Biden’s recent approach, noting that “threats are only going up, not down.”

Still, the sharper-edged posture from Biden has been more complicated for Democrats competing in some of the most contested Senate races this cycle, as they seek to attract support from voters who may have backed Trump in 2020.

While she stressed that she has “concerns about attacks on our democracy,” Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said in an interview with WMUR News 9 in New Hampshire that “I think President Biden’s comments just painted with way too broad a brush.” Hassan is considered one of the party's most vulnerable incumbents, although she won't know her Republican challenger until the state's Sept. 13 primaries.

Asked about those same Biden remarks, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told The Associated Press that he hadn’t seen them.

“I think a president has a right to give his opinion,” added Kelly, who is facing Republican Blake Masters in one of the most closely watched Senate contests this fall. “You know, I don’t share all of his opinions. But he has a right to give his opinion.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said he didn’t like the phrase “semi-fascism,” calling it “awkward.”

“But are they leaning toward fascism? Certainly,” Durbin said. “When you deny the results of an election, when you’re talking about mobs in the street taking over, I mean, that to me is not consistent with democratic values."

Republicans have accused Biden of divisive rhetoric in his string of speeches, particularly with his Philadelphia address. They say the president has tagged tens of millions of Americans who supported Trump as threats to democracy, although both the president and his aides have been careful to distinguish elected officials from voters themselves.

GOP officials still believe Biden remains a liability in competitive districts and states, although his approval ratings have brightened somewhat in recent weeks as the White House notched a series of achievements and as Trump's legal troubles — starting with the FBI search of his southern Florida estate — have dominated headlines.

“I hope Biden keeps going around the country,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in a Fox News interview Tuesday night. “I hope he goes to every swing state and gives his raving lunatic speech everywhere around the country.”

Yet in those swing states, more Democrats who had initially shied away from joining Biden are increasingly comfortable in doing so. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who is in one of the most closely contested gubernatorial races nationwide, joined Biden in Milwaukee on Monday, although Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes stayed away.

After avoiding other presidential visits to the state, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, a Democrat, appeared with Biden in Pittsburgh.

Peters, the DSCC chairman, said it was up to each Democratic candidate to decide whether to appear alongside Biden, but said he believed the president was an asset. Peters noted that he was the sole Democratic candidate in 2014 to actively campaign with President Barack Obama during a midterm year heavily favorable to Republicans.

“Everyone ran away. I had him come in, and I won,” Peters said. “So that's my data point.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden assails Trump loyalists but not all Republicans

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden doubled down on his criticism of what he calls "MAGA Republicans" on Monday... accusing them of putting democracy at stake.“This new group (MAGA Republicans), headed by the former (U.S.) President (Donald Trump), the former defeated President, we found ourselves in the situation where we were either going to look forward or look backwards and it’s clear which way he wants to look. It’s clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are. They are extreme and democracy is really at stake..."Biden was trying to drum up voter turnout among union workers at Labor Day events in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.The two states are critical in November's midterm races when his party's control of Congress will be hanging in the balance.Republicans have recently accused Biden of turning his back on large segments of the American public who voted Republican--after a speech last week, when Biden blasted Republicans devoted to former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again agenda.However earlier on Monday in Milwaukee, Biden had stressed that he was not smearing all of the GOP."I want to be very clear up front. Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I've been able to work with mainstream Republicans in my whole career. But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division. Union members in the U.S. have traditionally supported Democratic candidates.However, Trump eroded that support as struggling working-class Americans defected to the Republican party.And recently, Republicans have been hammering the high inflation rate plaguing the U.S. economy, claiming that Biden and his policies are responsible.

  • Trump adviser William Russell subpoenaed in DOJ investigation into Jan. 6

    Russell continued working for former President Donald Trump after his presidency.

  • Most Americans see Trump's MAGA as threat to democracy: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations. Biden's Sept. 1 speech marked a sharp turn for his efforts to boost Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans aim to win control of the U.S. Congress.

  • Human development set back 5 years by Covid, other crises: UN report

    A United Nations report published Thursday argues that an unprecedented array of crises, chiefly among them Covid-19, has set human progress back five years and fueled a global wave of uncertainty.

  • Canada's horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies

    The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture, and police hope the stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims' families. One official said Myles Sanderson, 32, died from self-inflicted injuries Wednesday after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. “This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a news conference Wednesday night.

  • Missing suspect in deadly Canadian stabbing spree arrested, police say

    Stabbing rampage suspect Myles Sanderson, 32, has a history of violence that includes 59 criminal convictions.

  • Some Madera County residents under evacuation orders due to fire

    A wildfire burning in North Fork has shut down roads and has prompted evacuation orders and warnings in the area.

  • Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later

    He went missing in woods northeast of Panama City.

  • Dabo Swinney talks QBs, says Clemson wasn’t running up score with Cade Klubnik TD

    Swinney said Clemson knew the opener would be a “bit of a feeling-out process” with the offense.

  • Here Are 17 Celeb Looks Vs. The Spot-On Costumes From Broadway Musicals And Movies

    The costume squad gets an A+ for understanding the assignment!View Entire Post ›

  • Independent candidate Evan McMullin takes on GOP senator in Utah

    In a key U.S. Senate race in Utah, a former Republican turned independent candidate, Evan McMullin, is taking on the Republican incumbent Senator Mike Lee in November. McMullin joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his campaign.

  • Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid an investigation

    A Farmington High School teacher was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to district officials. Teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker, who was absent to start the school year, was placed on leave without prejudice while state and local agencies review the personnel matter as required by law, Farmington Public Schools said in a statement sent to families on ...

  • Grand Canyon National Park warns visitors to prepare for excessive heat after hiker's death

    The hiker died after becoming disoriented and losing consciousness over Labor Day weekend, when Grand Canyon temperatures hit "well over" 100 degrees.

  • College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

    Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida

  • Steve Bannon’s Trump Pardon Won’t Spare Him His War Vet Crony’s Fate

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made

  • Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters pivots on key issues

    After winning the Arizona Republican primary for Senate last month, candidate Blake Masters is softening his language on key issues. Masters has dropped suggestions that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election from his campaign website. Jerod Macdonald-Evoy, reporter for the Arizona Mirror, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.

  • Bill Barr says a judge was 'wrong' to rule to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago investigation as Trump requested, and urges the government to appeal the decision

    A federal judge on Monday ruled to appoint a special master to review evidence the FBI seized last month from Mar-a-Lago.

  • Blistering heat forecast to break records this week in Redding

    Both the Redding and Anderson libraries will be open for cooling centers.

  • Wildfires prompt evacuations throughout California

    The Mosquito Fire is the latest in a string of wildfires to quickly explode in size amid a heat wave in California.

  • Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

    A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted GOP motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing.