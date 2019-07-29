The gloves will be off during this week's Democratic debates. Here's what to watch for

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden said he "wasn't prepared."

The former vice president frowned on the debate stage last month as Sen. Kamala Harris criticized his "hurtful" comments on working with segregationist Democratic senators and his opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate public schools while he was in Congress.

Harris described a little girl who was helped by busing from her school district in the Bay Area, closing with the line: "That little girl was me."

Though Biden aggressively pushed back against the criticism, pundits and many viewers alike said Harris came out on top in the exchange. The confrontation made headlines and led to a bump in polls for Harris over the next several weeks.

Since then, Biden has promised: He's done being polite.

He's not alone. Several candidates escalated their rhetoric against fellow 2020 Democrats before the next round of debates Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The gloves are officially off. Here is what to watch for:

What's at stake?

This debate is crucial for many Democrats – especially lesser-known candidates (such as Govs. Steve Bullock or Jay Inslee) or candidates who have seen steadily dipping poll numbers(Beto O'Rourke) if they want to make it onto the next debate stage, or even keep their campaigns running until the Democratic caucuses and primaries begin in February.

The threshold for the debates in September requires candidates to hit 2% in four qualifying polls and tally at least 130,000 individual donors, according to the Democratic National Committee guidelines. Seven candidates – O'Rourke, Biden, Harris, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – have met the threshold.

Biden vs. Harris and Booker

Biden will be sandwiched between the two African American presidential candidates on the second night of the debate, both of whom have been critical of his record on civil rights. Harris and Booker are vying for the critical black voter bloc – one Biden continues to hold on to, according to polls.

Throughout the debate, the three candidates will probably try to tout their records as best on criminal justice and civil rights. The debate will take place in Detroit where nearly 80% of the city is African American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Last week, Biden introduced a criminal justice plan that would reverse portions of a 1994 crime bill that he helped write. Harris introduced a plan in the Senate that would decriminalize marijuana, a change from her previous stance.

Booker slammed Biden as the "architect" of mass incarceration after Biden introduced his criminal justice plan. Booker pointed to the 1994 crime bill, which critics said targeted and impacted mostly communities of color.

"Cory knows that's not true," Biden shot back, telling people to look at Booker's record while mayor of Newark, New Jersey.

"(Booker's) police department was stopping and frisking mostly African American men," Biden said. "If he wants to go back and talk about records, I'm happy to do that. But I'd rather talk about the future."

Booker, who has lagged in polling, said Friday that Biden's criticisms were "ridiculous."

"I will always speak truth to power," the New Jersey Democrat told MSNBC. "The response to having a substantive conversation about people's records shouldn't be to go onto the attack."

Biden signaled that he won't be afraid to fight back if Harris comes after him again.

“I’m not going to be as polite this time, because this is the same person who asked me to come to California and nominate her in her convention,” he said while fundraising in Detroit last week. Biden spoke in 2016 on behalf of Harris for her Senate campaign at the California Democratic convention.