Get your gloves, sweaters and space heaters, South Florida. It’s about to get Miami cold

Early in this last full week before Christmas, nights in the Miami metropolitan area will find folks dressed like extras in a Hallmark holiday movie. Time for those stylish sweaters and scarves you bought up north, brought with you from the north or keep getting from relatives who forget you live in the 70s in December.

That’s where the National Weather Service forecasts the highs to be throughout the week. But, on the other end, the weather service projects the temperature getting down to 59 on Sunday night, 52 on Monday night and 58 on Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday nighttime lows are forecast to be in the low 60s.

Forecastadvisor.com says Microsoft provided the most accurate weather predictions for Miami in November and Microsoft predicts the same low temperatures as the National Weather Service on Sunday and Monday, but has Tuesday dipping to 57.

How to stay warm and safe

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has a few safety reminders for Miami and Fort Lauderdale area residents, who have to deal with cold weather only once or thrice each winter.

▪ Do not use a charcoal grill or an oven for heat. A charcoal grill used inside will cause a carbon monoxide buildup that can be fatal. And, then, there’s the chance of a fire.

▪ Speaking of which, check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If they need batteries or replacement, now is when you want to know.

▪ If you have central heating, before the temperature nose dives, turn it on and open all the windows. If the unit smokes early in usage, this will help ventilate your home.

▪ Keep kids, pets and anything that can burn at least 3 feet from heating equipment.

▪ Use electric space heaters with safety features. An automatic shut off can go a long way to preventing fires.

▪ Even if they have an automatic shut off for being tipped over or heating the area to a set temperature, turn space heaters off when you leave your home.

▪ Do you have a fireplace? Then, you should have a screen to keep sparks in the fireplace area. Also, wait for ashes to cool before putting them in a container and keep the container outside, well away from the house.

As #SouthFlorida experiences cold weather, we remind the members of our community & its visitors to stay warm safely. Review the tips below to prevent tragic accidents that can lead to serious injuries or loss of life. pic.twitter.com/GruE0l3xCu — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) December 7, 2023