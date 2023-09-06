Glowing bioluminescent waves are back in San Diego
Pirola, the new Omicron subvariant, is causing a spike in infections around the country, including at the White House.
A lawyer for the asset manager asked to meet with the SEC 'as soon as practical' to discuss 'the way forward' following a critical court decision that briefly lifted crypto markets.
“All I’ve ever tried to do is help.”
According to Nvidia, $600 billion is tied to a major bet on accelerated computing.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
How voters view the president's stewardship of the economy remains an immediate challenge to Joe Biden's effort to secure a second term.
The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment.
Atomicwork wants to help with an AI assistant that automates many of those workflows. The San Francisco and Singapore-based company launched today from stealth with $11 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners. Storm Ventures, Neon Fund and angel investors also participated.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
InvestFest, a two-day financial festival, brought in big-time business headliners, focused on financial lessons, and frankly made financial education fun.
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
Economic headwinds have scattered many of the gains that fintech companies made during the tech funding boom of 2021. Case in point — global payment platforms Stripe and Checkout.com lowered their internal valuations. Understanding the current and future state of payments is essential, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, will join us September 19 on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
Broadly speaking, the pandemic has been a gamechanger for automation broadly and robotics specifically. Per new numbers from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) -- whose job it is to track such things -- North American robot orders declined a substantial 37% year-over-year for Q2 (April to July). Before you go entirely doom and gloom, keep in mind that 2022 was a record year, with 44,196 orders.