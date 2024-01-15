Glowing eyes emerge from dark seconds before creature fight erupts on trail camera

A raccoon at a water pan in a Colorado garden keeps a wary eye on two eyes that seem to glow in the darkness on trail cam video.

Then a second raccoon charges into view and two animals scuffle, the video posted Friday, Jan. 13, to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows.

A trail cam in a Hartsel, Colorado, garden captures video of two raccoons fighting at night

The intruder attacks the other raccoon again from behind just off camera before briefly coming into view with its teeth bared, the video shows. The two raccoons then trot away into the night.

“When good raccoons go bad,” reads the post on the @cameratrapsue account, which showcases trail cam videos of raccoons, deer and other animals in Hartsel, Colorado.

When good raccoons go bad



This isn't a usual occurrence in the garden, typically they all get along just fine but every once in a while this happens. pic.twitter.com/gjUlHMQss0 — Sue (@CameraTrapSue) January 13, 2024

“This isn’t a usual occurrence in the garden, typically they all get along just fine but every once in a while this happens,” the post reads.

A comment on the post suggests one of the raccoons may be in heat, provoking more aggressive behavior.

Hartsel is about 100 miles southwest of Denver.

800-pound moose on the loose shuts down Utah highway. Rescuers step in to move him

Fanged creature — with 6 eyes — found hiding in garage in Ecuador. It’s a new species

Venomous snake comes slithering out of fridge ice dispenser, Australia video shows