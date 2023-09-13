Glowing Lava Spews From Vents at Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano

Lava continued to spew from vents at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, September 13, after an eruption began on Sunday afternoon.

This footage showing lava fountaining was streamed live on YouTube by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which has cameras stationed at Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater to monitor activity.

The USGS said the lava was fountaining on the east side of the crater and pouring west over the crater floor.

Activity decreased over Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but the amount of lava flowing out of the vents remained high, the USGS said. Credit: USGS via Storyful

