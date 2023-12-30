‘A glowing light’: Loved ones remember Kansas City mother shot, killed after Christmas

Gathered in a circle, huddled close together holding purple and pink balloons, the family of Chelsea Williams thanked God for their daughter, sister, auntie, friend.

The group gathered on a cold December night at Kaw Point Park to celebrate Chelsea’s life, after the pregnant mother was killed in a shooting the day after Christmas. Hugs lasted longer than usual as family searched for warmth, which seemed to come for just a moment just after the group let go of the balloons.

Chelsea Williams, her maiden name “Little,” was known for pouring herself out for people. She was a giver, her brother Tim Thurman said.

“Chelsea was the person that I could call and talk to, whether it be good, whether it be bad, or whether it was talking about nothing important at all,” Thurman said.

“She was the person that everyone trusted with their kids. She was a glowing light,” he said.

Family members said Chelsea was a woman of strong Christian faith who cherished her family and wouldn’t hold back on tough love. If something was wrong, she had the guts to speak up about it, her sister Shalana Eastman said.

“For anybody that didn’t know Chelsea, she was stubborn. She was the epitome of a lover and a fighter,” Eastman said. “She would definitely get on your ass if you were doing something wrong.”

Chelsea was known to spend Sundays passionately singing, praising God and drinking wine. She loved to bake and was always making special treats for everyone, her sisters said.

“She was always making desserts for people,” her sister Natieya Gallagher said. “She made the best cheesecakes ever.”

Eastman has many fond memories with Chelsea, but is especially grateful for her sister’s “mama bear” spirit. When Eastman’s son was in a neonatal intensive care unit, Chelsea opened up her home and supported her when things were especially tough.

Chelsea’s sisters said that no matter what the situation was, Chelsea would spread gratitude. No matter what was going on in life, to Chelsea, God was good.

“She loved Erin (her 9-year-old daughter) more than anything,” Eastman said.

As her family gathered together Friday evening, stories about Chelsea came out in words, tears and colorful balloons. Purple and pink spheres represented her favorite colors, and some orange trickled in representing a family business she worked for.

Some balloons read “I love you.”

“Seeing us all together, I know she’s smiling, but I know she’s hurt because she would want to be here with us,” Thurman said.

Terry Freeman, uncle of Chelsea Williams, offers a prayer before releasing balloons in a tribute to honor the memory of Williams at Kaw Point Park on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Kansas City. Chelsea, who was pregnant, died following a shooting the day after Christmas in Kansas City

Chelsea died on Dec. 26 at the age of 31, after a shooting near the 2500 block of Myrtle Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Kansas City police are still investigating the incident and working to identify what led to the shooting.

Chelsea’s death marked the 182nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. Her death brought the city to the record set in 2020, which also recorded 182 killings. On Dec. 29, the city exceeded that number, making 2023 the deadliest year on record.

A GoFundMe has been started in Chelsea’s name for help with the cost of services. In the description, Thurman speaks out against the “senseless act of violence” that killed Chelsea.

Chelsea is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Erin, her parents, siblings and more extended family who cherished her. In the GoFundMe description, Thurman also said Chelsea was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

“We have to lean on each other right now,” Thurman said Friday evening. “And just be as strong as the next person can be. If you’re not feeling strong, lean on someone stronger on your right or your left.”

“I don’t have many answers, I just — I love y’all.”

As they stood at Kaw Point Park, near the Missouri river looking into the Kansas City skyline, Chelsea’s family gathered for a prayer.

Then her name, shouted by several in attendance, broke through a wall of tears.

They let go, and the balloons floated on an unmarked path into the skyline. But still, they held tightly onto Chelsea’s memory and all she had been for them.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed to this report.