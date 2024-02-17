Glue factory worker sentenced to prison for string of Columbus robberies

Watch a previous report of Jacobs’ arrest in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man employed by a glue factory — which eventually led investigators to his identity — was sentenced to prison this week for a string of 2020 robberies.

Ronald Lee Jacobs, 46, was sentenced Friday to serve more than 14 years and three months in prison after being convicted in connection to six robberies that happened in September and October of 2020. Jacobs could have potentially received up to 27 years in prison.

According to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker, during a number of the robberies, Jacobs wore clothing with glue splatters on them. He also called off work for one robbery and left during his shift to commit another, according to a statement from Parker’s office. Jacobs was also tied to one of the robberies by a fingerprint left on a pack of gum, according to police.

Jacobs was convicted by a jury in August 2020 on six counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jacobs was under supervised release at the time of the robberies, having served nine years for aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, the statement said.

Jacobs was convicted of charges tied to six robberies:

Hampton Inn on South Hamilton Road on Sept. 5, 2020

Wing Snob on North High Street on Sept. 12, 2020

United Dairy Farmers on North High Street on Sept. 24, 2020

Shell Gas Station on South Hamilton Road on Sept. 30, 2020

Wing Snob on North High Street on Oct. 8, 2020

Walgreens on East Livingston Avenue on Oct. 12, 2020

According to Parker’s statement, phone calls Jacobs made while in prison included talk of the guns used in the robberies and Jacobs saying he committed the crimes because he was “broke” and had to pay child support.

Jacobs was charged and arrested in November 2020 and indicted by a grand jury in March 2021.

“There’s no excuse for committing dangerous crimes,” Parker said in the statement. “There are numerous resources available to assist individuals who are returning to our communities from periods of incarceration. In this case, we are grateful that no one was seriously harmed or killed by Jacobs’s actions and his sentence reflects the fact that bad choices often have serious consequences.”

