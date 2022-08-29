Gluttonous rattlesnake in Arizona becomes the butt of jokes. ‘Anyone missing a cat?’

One of Arizona’s western diamondback rattlesnakes is taking a merciless ribbing on social media after a photo showed it was rendered immobile by overeating.

Exactly what it ate remains a mystery, but it was clearly big.

A photo shared by Bryan Hughes, the owner of the Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions, a rattlesnake removal service, shows the snake’s midsection was nearly triple its normal size.

The image was taken by Derek Carlson, a rattlesnake prevention specialist, who was summoned to remove the snake from the porch of a west Tuscon home.

“When I saw it, I laughed a bit at how large the bulge was,” Carlson told McClatchy News.

“I am always very careful when handling a snake that has recently eaten,” he added. “With too much stress they will regurgitate the meal, which I definitely wouldn’t want to happen.”

The diamondback was 3.5 feet long, which he called “a good size adult rattlesnake.” The average in Arizona is 3 to 5 feet.

“Fortunately, this one did not throw it up,” Carlson said.

Even he isn’t sure what the viper ate, which has been a hot topic on social media. He guesses maybe “a large pack rat or a rabbit.”

However, some speculate it was bigger than that, due to the meal putting the 3.5-foot-long snake “in a food coma.”

“Anyone missing a cat?” William D Smith posted on Facebook.

“Cat hell that’s a cow in there,” Corner Bob wrote.

“Probably the Easter bunny or a small child,” Kimmie Wolt joked.

Others wondered if the snake was pregnant, but Carlson says experience has taught Rattlesnake Solutions the difference between a baby bump and something a snake ate.

He took the rattlesnake to a nearby canyon, where it was released unharmed. It was freed just outside the entrance of a pack rat nest.

Technically, that might qualify as being dropped off at a rattlesnake restaurant.

Rattlesnake hides in Ferrari, exits on showroom floor in western Canada, rescuers say

Snake bites man crossing unlawfully into United States, putting him in Texas hospital

Video shows creative way rattlesnake was coaxed out from under mini fridge in Arizona