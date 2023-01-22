GlycoMimetics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at GlycoMimetics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLYC) future prospects. GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The US$134m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$63m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$54m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on GlycoMimetics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for GlycoMimetics

According to the 3 industry analysts covering GlycoMimetics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$17m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 61% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for GlycoMimetics given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that GlycoMimetics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of GlycoMimetics which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at GlycoMimetics, take a look at GlycoMimetics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has GlycoMimetics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on GlycoMimetics' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here