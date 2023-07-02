Glynn County husband and wife fight leads to shooting, detectives make arrests

On Fri., Jun. 30, at around 4:15 p.m., Glynn County Police Department officers were called to a home on Stafford Avenue. The dispatch was related to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. It was determined that the shooting was a result of a “domestic confrontation.”

The victim was initially taken to Southeast Georgia Health System and then transported to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville for further treatment.

GCPD’s initial investigation determined that Marquise Timms, 31, and his wife, Laquisha Timms, 30, were arguing at their home. The confrontation turned physical, escalating to Laquisha shooting Marquise.

On Sat., Jul. 1, detectives secured arrest warrants for both Laquisha and Marquise Timms. Laquisha, who received medical care for injuries from their fight on the day of the incident, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery -- family violence act offenses.

Marquise was charged with battery -- family violence act offenses. He is still receiving medical care for his injuries as a result of the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation you are urged to contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

