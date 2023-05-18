Glynn County man convicted, sentenced in aggravated assault case

May 18—A man was banished from Glynn County and sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty by a jury in Glynn County Superior Court.

Gordon Glen Spurlock, 53, was convicted Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault for his role in an incident on Aug. 9, 2022, in which he pointed a gun at two people and claimed to be an FBI agent.

Testimony at the trial revealed that Spurlock accosted one of his neighbors and her daughter in the Pine Meadows subdivision in Glynn County as the mother and daughter were leaving in their vehicle for school, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

"As the victim and her daughter were in their vehicle attempting to leave their residence, Spurlock confronted them at the end of their driveway," the release said. "He insisted that the vehicle they were in was his and pointed a gun at them demanding that the vehicle be returned to him. When the police arrived, Spurlock was still acting confrontational and insisted the vehicle was his and that he was with the FBI."

Neither claim was true, the release said.

Glynn County Police Officers found a gun at Spurlock's mother's home, where he was living at the time, which was identified by the victims as the gun he pointed at them, the release said.

Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley presided over the trial and sentenced Spurlock to 10 years in prison and another 10 years on probation. Spurlock was also banished from Glynn County and ordered to undergo mental health treatment while he is incarcerated and potentially more if his probation officer deems it necessary.

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Presley and Assistant District Attorney Taylor Herron prosecuted the case for the district attorney's office.