Glynn County police chief stepping down

Dec. 6—Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has resigned, leaving the post he held for 18 months to pursue a new work opportunity, he said.

Hired by the Glynn County Commission in June 2021, the veteran FBI agent was the county's first full-time Black police chief.

Battiste's last day as chief will be Dec. 16, he said in is letter of resignation.

"After much consideration I have decided to accept another position," Battiste said in his resignation letter.

He did not elaborate about the new job opportunity.

"Although I'm excited about the next phase of my career, I am leaving Glynn County with a heavy heart," Battiste said. "My tenure was very rewarding, but I leave having made some of the most rewarding friendships of my life."

Battiste submitted his letter of resignation to County Manager William Fallon, county officials said. An interim chief had not been named as of Monday evening.

In a statement issued with Monday's announcement, Fallon thanked Battiste for his service to the county.

"Chief Battiste has worked to create a positive impact in our community," Fallon said. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for what he brought to the department."

County Commissioner David O'Quinn said Battiste's departure is the county's loss.

"I wish it wasn't the case, but obviously he must have some good reasons for going," O'Quinn said. "I appreciate how dedicated he has been to the job. He has demonstrated great commitment and hard work. He reached parts of the community that may have felt overlooked and neglected. He came on at a tough time and really showed some drive and determination."

Battiste's brief tenure got off to a rocky start when controversy arose because his law enforcement certification from Louisiana would not transfer to a badge in Georgia.

Undeterred and 57 years old at the time, Battiste entered the 11-week state police academy in Forsyth and completed the physically-demanding course with a class of cadets mostly half his age. Battiste was officially sworn in as chief of the Glynn County Police Department on Dec. 17, 2021.

Story continues

Proving his hard-earned badge was not for show, Battiste at times found himself in the thick of police work. Joining other officers on a night patrol in January, Battiste drove in a pursuit of a woman who was arrested on numerous charges, including reckless driving and fleeing to elude the law. In September, Battiste personally arrested a man on St. Simons Island for possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

Battiste did express exasperation at hiring and retaining quality officers when addressing Police Advisory Panel members at last month's meeting. However, he expressed gratitude for the support he received from the community, county officials and police department staff.

"I was overwhelmed by your kindness in helping me to become acclimated quickly and providing me with constructive feedback to maximize the positive impact GCPD has on our community," Battiste said in his resignation letter. "We faced some significant challenges during my tenure as your Chief."

A South Carolina native, Battiste spent 22 years with the FBI, from 1995 to 2017. During that time, he served the FBI's Washington, D.C., field office and in Quantico, Va., working on domestic and international counterterrorism details, SWAT and bomb squad duties and special events security.

Battiste was serving as tactical and training coordinator with the Orleans Parish Constable's Office in New Orleans when the Glynn County Commission selected him as police chief in June 2021. He was selected from among multiple candidates following an extensive search conducted by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police with assistance from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Shortly after his hiring, however, it was determined that Battiste would have to attend the state's police academy to become a certified law enforcement officer.

The FBI credentials that translated into grandfather status certification in Louisiana in 2018 had lapsed by the time he was hired in Georgia, it was determined. Battiste served as the county police chief in a management-only capacity until he could complete the academy.

"I know I have earned the right to wear my police uniform and to stand with those officers in Glynn County," Battiste told The News after graduating from the academy.

Battiste earned $128,000 annually as county police chief.

Battiste is the county's fourth police chief since February 2020. Hired in 2018, John Powell was fired after being indicted by a Glynn County grand jury in 2020 on charges of malfeasance over an alleged coverup of a narcotics investigator's affair with an informant. Powell maintains his innocence and has yet to go to trial.

Former county Emergency Management Agency Director Jay Wiggins was named interim chief immediately after Powell's departure; he was hired as full-time chief in October 2020. Wiggins resigned in January 2021, later becoming head of security with the Sea Island resort.

Assistant chief and county police veteran Rickey Evans served as acting chief in the interim between Wiggins and Battiste, becoming the first Black officer to head the county police department.

Evans is now police chief in Kingsland.

Last March, three police chief candidates filed a federal lawsuit against Glynn County. A Latino man, a Latino woman, and a Black woman, the three claimed they and others were overlooked because the county commissioners were intent on hiring a Black man.