Glynn County Police Department conducting criminal investigation into social media post with minors

The Glynn County Police Department is currently conducting a criminal investigation involving minors. The incident came to light after it was shared on social media channels over the weekend, causing widespread concern among the local community.

The GCPD Criminal Investigation Division is working diligently to gather facts, conduct interviews, and collect evidence related to the incident.

In order to not compromise the ongoing investigation, the GCPD has stated that it will only release information as and when appropriate.

Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson has appealed to the public for help in the matter. The GCPD is urging citizens with any information that could assist with the investigation to come forward and contact them via the Silent Witness program.

The Silent Witness program allows citizens to provide information anonymously, which can be vital in assisting law enforcement officials. Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the GCPD via phone at (912)-264-1333 or email at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

As the investigation progresses, the GCPD will continue to provide updates to the public. In the meantime, the community is being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.