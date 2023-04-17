2 adults, 3 juveniles facing charges after Glynn County police investigate Trent Lehrkamp incident

Glynn County Interim Police Chief O’Neal Jackson announced two adults and three juveniles would face charges after police completed their investigation into the night Trent Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital in March.

Carlton J. Strother, 46, and Lauren C. Strother, 56, of Glynn County are facing charges of maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of dependency of a minor, Jackson said.

A 17-year-old boy is also facing a charge of battery. Jackson said in a statement that his arrest “stemmed from an investigation in connection with the Lehrkamp case.”

Both the Strothers and the boy were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on Monday morning.

Jackson said investigators also filed separate juvenile complaints in Juvenile Court against two juveniles involved in this case.

The juveniles are not being identified in accordance with state law, Jackson said. Juvenile #1 was charged with Simple Battery and Criminal Trespass. Juvenile #2 was charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects.

Jackson said GCPD is continuing to investigate this matter, along with assisting law enforcement agencies, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information, video, photographs, or other potential evidence is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

