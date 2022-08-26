Glynn County Police Department recovers stolen firearms, two people in custody

Two people are now in police custody after the Glynn County Major Crimes Unit seized stolen firearms in the Arco area on Friday.

Along with the Special Response Team, the Major Crimes Unit executed a search warrant Friday morning in connection to ongoing gang-motivated incidents in Glynn County.

Ashton Thomas was arrested during the search due to his active warrants for criminal street gang activity, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Cameron Thomas also turned himself into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office for active warrants Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, four individuals received gang-related charges in Glynn County. The individuals are accused of being involved in a shooting incident that happened at 106 Kensington Drive in June.

Their names are D’Andre Bennet, Treyvonn Cummings, Kwalik Ratliff and Larry Bennett.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation into gang-motivated incidents should call GCPD at 912-554-7802. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.

