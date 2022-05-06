Glynn County Police Department seeking help identifying individuals regarding theft, other incidents

Police are attempting to identify several individuals regarding three separate incidents that occurred in Glynn County earlier this year. The incidents include theft, assault and a shooting according to the Glynn County Police Department.

If you have any information on the individuals pictured below, you may call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333. Each case also has a GCPD officer or detective you may call. Their numbers are listed below.

All individuals pictured are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY INDIVIDUALS REGARDING THEFT

GCPD is attempting to identify multiple individuals to speak with them regarding a theft that occurred at a grocery store in Brunswick.

The incident happened April 24 at the Publix located at 171 Village at Glynn Place.

If you have information on the individuals pictured below, call officer Narvaez at 912-554-7800 ext. 5106 or email cnarvaez@glynncounty-ga.gov.

The Glynn County Police Department is attempting to identify these individuals in regards to a theft.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY INDIVIDUAL REGARDING ASSAULT

Glynn County police are trying to identify an individual for information on an assault that occurred April 13. The individual may be known as “Lump.”

The assault happened at the Royal Inn at 5252 New Jesup Highway around 10:45 a.m.

If you have information on the individual pictured below, contact investigator Begnaud at 912-554-7833 or email kbegnaud@glynncounty-ga.gov.

The Glynn County Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured individual in regards to an assault.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY INDIVIDUAL WHO MAY HAVE WITNESSED SHOOTING

The GCPD Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who may have witnessed a shooting on April 15.

The shooting happened at the Friendly Express at 4230 Highway 17N in Brunswick around 3:37 a.m.

If you have information on the individual pictured below, contact investigator Begnaud at 912-554-7833 or email kbegnaud@glynncounty-ga.gov.

The Glynn County Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured individual who may have witnessed a shooting.

