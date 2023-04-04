Glynn County police work to dispel rumors surrounding bullying of Georgia teen

The Glynn County Police Department wants to dispel rumors surrounding the bullying of Georgia teen Trent Lehrkamp.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Lehrkamp was hospitalized “due to a high level of intoxication, from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol,” according to Glynn County police.

Lehyrkamp’s blood alcohol concentration level was .464%, nearly six times Georgia’s legal limit of 0.08%.

Glynn County police confirmed they opened a hazing investigation following the hospitalization.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show Lehrkamp’s condition after a party on St. Simons Island. One photo shows him taped to a chair with spray paint on him.

“There is no question the video and pictures linked to the Lehrkamp investigation are very disturbing,” Glynn County Interim Police Chief O’Neal Jackson III said in a statement. “Just as we have asked the public to help by providing information, you can also help by refusing to pass on information without verifying the facts.”

Jackson said there is no evidence that anyone defecated on Lehrkamp, nor is there any evidence that he ingested any battery acid.

Jackson also clarified that none of the children or relatives involved in the incidents being investigated are related to anyone who works for the Glynn County Police Department.

“Finally, as has been stated by the family, Mr. Lehrkamp has not been diagnosed as Autistic and does not have any learning disabilities. Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Lehrkamp’s family since this was first reported and have made efforts to keep a clear line of communication open to Mr. Lehrkamp and his family,” Jackson said.

The department encourages anyone with information, video, photographs, or other potential evidence to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-264-1333 or email 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started on his family’s behalf, Lehrkamp is alert, spending time with his family, and will settle into a facility outside of Georgia for recovery.

