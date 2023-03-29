Juveniles involved in assault of Trenton Lehrkamp have been identified, interim police chief says

All juveniles in social media posts and pictures that show 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp being assaulted on two different occasions have been identified, Glynn County’s Interim Police Chief O’Neal Jackson said.

Investigators from the Glynn County Police Department and Georgia Bureau of investigations are working together to gather more information.

“While we do appreciate information provided by this source, some misinformation has also been spread via this medium, to include the misidentification of several uninvolved persons and families. Information of this kind can hamper an investigation because we follow up on every lead provided,” Jackson said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Read the full message Jackson shared during the news conference below:

In the first incident, where Lehrkamp was sprayed with a hose, 11 juveniles were identified in a social media post. In a picture from the second incident, nine juveniles were identified; some of them were the same as the juveniles in the first post.

Action News Jax told you Monday about a Glynn County Police report that revealed new details from Tuesday, March 21, the night that Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital.

Hospital staff told police that Lehrkamp’s blood alcohol level was at 0.464% and that he “could not breathe independently, so they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator.”

We told you Sunday that police are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

The police report initially listed the incident as “hazing,” but Jackson said Wednesday that the incident does not meet Georgia’s code for hazing because it does not relate to a public school.

Police said that Lehrkamp’s father told them Tuesday, March 21 that whenever Lehrkamp goes over to his friend’s house, whose name was redacted from the police report, “he never returns home normal.”

Lehrkamp’s father also told the officer about an incident on Fri., Mar. 17, where Lehrkamp “came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint.”

On Tuesday, the organizer of a GoFundMe set up for Lehrkamp said he has been transitioned out of the ICU.

Lehrkamp’s family released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Trent is beginning next steps of care and asks for continued prayers. Family is in full cooperation of investigation. They want justice and prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future.”

