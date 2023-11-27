Glynn County police warn about potential scam: What you need to know to stay safe

Glynn County Police Department is currently investigating, and wants the public to be aware, of a potential phone scam involving a person impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The scam involves a person who contacted a Glynn County man to tell him that he needed to call back in reference to a pair of contempt of court charges. The scammer, who identified himself as “Sergeant Fraser,”warned that the man faced two $4000 fines, and if those fines were not paid, the man would go to jail.

“Sgt. Fraser” directed the target to deposit the two $4000 payments in a Venmo account belonging to someone called “Farrah Atkinson.”

Afterwards, “Sgt. Fraser” gave instructions for the victim to go to Winn Dixie to deposit an additional $10,000 in a so-called “bond machine.” At this point, the targeted victim correctly recognized that this was a scam and contacted GCPD.

To better inform the public of how this scam works, a link to the initial phone call from the so-called “Sgt. Fraser” is available on the Glynn County Police Department’s Facebook page.

“GCPD wants all people to know that it will never contact people by phone regarding such matters as payment of fines or other charges,” said Scott M. Ebner, the Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for GCPD.

Any person who believes they may be the target of a scam is urged to be suspicious and contact GCPD or other local authorities; or you may remain anonymous and contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

