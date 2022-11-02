Glynn County woman runs man over with car, life-flighted to Jacksonville in critical condition

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman ran a man over with her car last Tuesday.

According to the police report, on Oct. 25, an officer responded around 4:32 a.m. to Shane’s Rib Shack on the Altama Connector and found a man by the name of Pedro Santiago lying on the ground with multiple injuries.

In the report, the officer described how Santiago had brain matter exposed from the back of his head and his right leg was bent in all directions. The officer called for backup and stayed with the victim until EMTs arrived. He was taken to a local emergency room until he could be life-flighted to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville, Florida in critical condition.

At the crime scene, a couple was interviewed as witnesses, and the woman told police that a woman by the name of Whitney Moore ran the victim over before turning out of the parking lot and speeding off. The woman has yet to be located and arrested.

Officers then went to a nearby Publix to obtain surveillance footage. No footage was taken due to the store being closed, but officers were able to obtain photos of the suspected vehicle.

