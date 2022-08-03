Glynn deputies pursue N.J. woman through two counties

Aug. 3—A 30-year-old New Jersey woman led law enforcement on a two-county pursuit Monday morning on Interstate 95 that ended with a crash in Camden County.

The pursuit began when a patrol deputy with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office recorded the woman allegedly speeding south on I-95, said Robin Sousa, spokeswoman for the county sheriff's office.

The deputy pursued the woman as she continued driving south on I-95 without adhering to the patrol car's lights and sirens.

The woman allegedly drove at high speeds, swerved across lanes and went onto the shoulder of the roadway to pass vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The pursuit continued into neighboring Camden County, Sousa said.

Camden County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted and put down stop sticks across the interstate near mile marker 12 at around 10:30 a.m., Camden Capt. Larry Bruce said.

"The stop sticks deflated the tires, the driver lost control and she crashed," Bruce said.

Camden County deputies directed traffic through the area, which was restricted to one lane of southbound travel for about two hours afterward, Bruce said.

Glynn County deputies arrested Krissean L. Smith of Newark, N.J., and charged her with fleeing to elude the law, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, passing on the shoulder, and lack of turn signals, Glynn County Detention Center records show.

Smith also was charged with giving a false name, identity theft and five counts of possession of fraudulent documents.

Smith remained Tuesday in the county jail, records show.

The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation of the crash, but no details were available Tuesday.

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office had no further details Tuesday regarding the pursuit.