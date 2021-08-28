Glynn Fisher Just Bought 7.7% More Shares In Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR)

Potential Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) shareholders may wish to note that insider Glynn Fisher recently bought CA$131k worth of stock, paying CA$1.01 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for Torrent Capital

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Torrent Capital

In fact, the recent purchase by Glynn Fisher was the biggest purchase of Torrent Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$1.12 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Torrent Capital insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$0.93 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Torrent Capital is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 40% of Torrent Capital shares, worth about CA$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Torrent Capital Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Torrent Capital we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Torrent Capital. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Torrent Capital has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.