Glynn Fisher Just Bought 7.7% More Shares In Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR)

Potential Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) shareholders may wish to note that insider Glynn Fisher recently bought CA$131k worth of stock, paying CA$1.01 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Torrent Capital

In fact, the recent purchase by Glynn Fisher was the biggest purchase of Torrent Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$1.12 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Torrent Capital insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$0.93 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 40% of Torrent Capital shares, worth about CA$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Torrent Capital Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Torrent Capital we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Torrent Capital. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Torrent Capital has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

