Glynn Lunney, NASA's 4th flight director, has died at 84

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Harwood
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Glynn S. Lunney, a legendary NASA flight director who went on duty moments after the Apollo 13 spacecraft exploded on the way to the moon and who played a pivotal role bringing the crew safely back to Earth, died Friday after a long illness. He was 84.

The death of Lunney, who was known to have battled leukemia in recent years, was confirmed by NASA.

Today we mourn the passing of legendary NASA Flight Director Glynn Lunney. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his leadership in bringing the Apollo 13 crew safely home after an explosion in space. More on his legacy: https://t.co/hTujZF1QIA pic.twitter.com/ocW7X90Lny

— NASA (@NASA) March 20, 2021

Beginning his career fresh out of college in 1958, Lunney helped devise the complex, rigorously followed flight rules used to govern missions through the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs, and became NASA's fourth flight director under the tutelage of the man who defined the role, Christopher Kraft.

Joining Kraft, John Hodge and Gene Kranz, Lunney held down shifts in mission control during the early years of the space program and eventually rose to chief of the flight director's office at the Johnson Space Center through most of the Apollo moon program.

He later would manage the first joint flight with Russia — the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project — and serve as the space shuttle program manager in Houston. After retiring from NASA, he worked for Rockwell International, builder of the space shuttle, and later served as vice president of United Space Alliance, the company that serviced and maintained the shuttle for NASA.

"Glynn was the right person for the right time in history," said Mark Geyer, director of the Johnson Space Center. "His unique leadership and remarkably quick intellect were critical to the success of some of the most iconic accomplishments in human space flight."

In an interview with CBS News on the eve of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, Lunney said President Kennedy's 1961 declaration that America would land astronauts on the moon "before this decade is out" was almost beyond belief — "semi crazy" — to the cadre of aerospace engineers charged with making it happen.

"When we were having a beer talking about that, we didn't think it could be done," he said. "We just didn't think it could be done. We were working on Mercury, of course, at the time. Mercury was a 2,000-pound ship. And you know, what we had to deal with was getting 200,000 pounds in Earth orbit to get started."

But, he said, "people stepped up to it. It was a wonderful thing to see because everybody in the program knew what their job was, and they knew they had to make it work. That happened everywhere. And it was a wonderful thing to see how well Americans did pooling together our resources and our talents and inventing a whole new world of space operations."

Lunney addressing high school students in NASA&#39;s mission control center. / Credit: NASA
Lunney addressing high school students in NASA's mission control center. / Credit: NASA

While Kranz was on duty when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Sea of Tranquility on July 20, 1969, Lunney led the mission control shift when the crew blasted off after history's first moonwalk, a make-or-break moment given the lunar lander Eagle's single ascent rocket engine.

In the CBS interview, Lunney downplayed the pressure of the moment, saying the flight control team was well trained and ready for the historic milestone — even though most were in their twenties and just a few years out of school.

"A lot of people ask about that, the pressure on us to get it right and so on," he said. "We were always aware of the significance of what we were doing. But we never psyched out about it. Yes, that's what we have to do, and our attitude was, well, we're trained as well as we can be trained. If the time comes when we have to do something difficult or change what we're doing, we felt comfortable that we were ready to do that."

And NASA had an ideal crew in Armstrong, Aldrin and command module pilot Mike Collins.

"I think we all felt that Neil was the perfect fit for the job," Lunney said. "Buzz was very good at the rendezvous and at the extravehicular (spacewalk) work because he finally made the first successful EVA in the Gemini program. So we had a lot of talent there. And Mike Collins was always steady as a rock. He was very good at what he did."

But Apollo 13 stands out as a "successful failure" that ultimately defined mission control and the "failure is not an option" mentality the team brought to bear. Lunney, the urbane, always calm engineer, and the more emotive Kranz, who inspired legions of flight controllers with his patriotic fervor, were opposites in demeanor but equally capable leaders.

"Glynn Lunney was one of the smartest and most considerate people I ever knew," Wayne Hale, a former shuttle flight director and program manager, said in an email. "He was brilliant in building a team to accomplish a difficult task. ... Inside the office, almost everyone knew of his critical role in the rescue of Apollo 13, which basically was omitted from the movie, about which he never complained."

The explosion of an oxygen tank in the Apollo 13 service module happened near the end of Kranz's shift, and he kicked off the initial mission control response, working tirelessly throughout the flight.

But it fell to Lunney's "Black Flight" team of controllers on the next shift to come up with a way to use the crew's lunar module as a lifeboat to keep the astronauts alive long enough to loop around the moon and get back to Earth.

A pensive Glynn Lunney, NASA flight director, in the immediate aftermath of the explosion that crippled the Apollo 13 spacecraft on the way to the moon in 1970. Lunney&#39;s leadership played a crucial role getting the crew safely back to Earth. / Credit: NASA
A pensive Glynn Lunney, NASA flight director, in the immediate aftermath of the explosion that crippled the Apollo 13 spacecraft on the way to the moon in 1970. Lunney's leadership played a crucial role getting the crew safely back to Earth. / Credit: NASA

Ken Mattingly originally was named to the Apollo 13 crew but was removed at the last minute after exposure to German measles. He was replaced by backup command module pilot Jack Swigert, who blasted off April 11, 1970 on NASA's third lunar landing mission along with Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell and Fred Haise.

Fifty five hours and 55 minutes after launch, oxygen tank No. 2 exploded, causing tank No. 1 to fail as well. "Houston, we've had a problem," Lovell famously called down to mission control. Within minutes, the spacecraft lost most of its oxygen and its ability to generate electricity. The crew was about 200,000 miles from Earth.

In an interview with Andrew Chaikin, author of Voices from the Moon, Mattingly recalled the impact of Lunney in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, before the flight controllers knew what had happened or whether they could save the crew.

"Nobody knew what the hell was going on," Mattingly recalled in Chaikin's account. "And Glynn walked in, took over this mess. And he just brought calm to the situation. I've never seen such an extraordinary example of leadership in my entire career. Absolutely magnificent. No general or admiral in wartime could ever be more magnificent than Glynn was that night. He and he alone brought all of the scared people together."

He said Lunney was able to restore the team's confidence, telling them their first job was to figure out what happened, what options were available and then "we'll just get on with this thing."

"Glynn walked in there, and he just kind of took charge," Mattingly said. "At that point, nobody would even think of saying anything about disasters ... it's just professionalism at its finest. That was all exclusively caused by one Glynn Lunney. Absolutely the most magnificent performance I've ever watched."

In a NASA oral history, Lunney put it like this:

"I felt that the Black Team shift immediately after the explosion and for the next 14 hours was the best piece of operations work I ever did or could hope to do. It posed a continuous demand for the best decisions often without hard data and mostly on the basis of judgment, in the face of the most severe in-flight emergency faced thus far in manned space flight. There might have been a 'better' solution, but it still is not apparent what it would be. Perhaps, we could have been a little quicker at times but we were consciously deliberate."

Lunney received the Presidential Medal of Freedom as part of the Apollo 13 flight control team.

Born November 27, 1936, in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Lunney grew up fascinated with flight and decided to study aeronautics at the University of Detroit. He graduated in 1958 and went to work for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, the agency that became NASA in October of that year.

Lunney, sitting at his console in mission control. / Credit: NASA
Lunney, sitting at his console in mission control. / Credit: NASA

The next year, Lunney joined the newly formed Space Task Group and began working on simulations to help train flight controllers in the Mercury program. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Houston to work at the Manned Spacecraft Center, now the Johnson Space Center, helping develop the flight rules governing mission control operations.

"He said those rules were like 'a code of ethics' for mission control," Chaikin said in an email. "Just a beautiful phrase. I always found him to be extremely balanced in his view of things, but also very forthright. And he talked with great reverence about the culture that his bosses, Chris Kraft and [center director] Bob Gilruth, created during the early years of NASA, that ultimately helped get Apollo to the moon. But Glynn was the embodiment of that culture."

Lunney would go on to serve as chief of the flight director's office, manager of the space shuttle program and, after retiring from NASA, chief executive officer of United Space Alliance, a partnership between Lockheed Martin and Boeing that operated the space shuttle under contract to NASA.

"He was generous with helping young engineers like me to become better," Hale said. "The nation owes a debt of gratitude to him which hasn't been recognized. We will all miss him."

Lunney is survived by his wife Marilyn and four children. One son, Bryan, became NASA's only second-generation flight director.

From 2007: Frank Stella brings art to a new dimension

American Rescue Plan expands Medicaid coverage for new mothers

Rural communities struggle with access to vaccination sites as distribution efforts ramp up

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona Republicans target the state's mail voting system in series of bills

    One bill would purge infrequent voters from an early voting list while others seek to add restrictions to mail ballots.

  • CDC report: Disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations seen in 'majority' of states, vulnerable counties impacted most

    The report found the largest disparities in counties that ranked high in socioeconomic vulnerability, such as high rates of poverty or unemployment.

  • Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

    Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign. The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by China's state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrived at Cairo’s international airport early Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that the shipment was a gift from China meant to bolster cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the virus.

  • Astronauts aboard ISS discuss moon and Mars missions

    NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover spoke to CBSN Boston from the International Space Station about the Artemis moon mission and the recent Mars rover landing. Watch their interview.

  • Now is the time to invest in private space stations

    The retirement of the ISS is inevitable and the government needs to plant the seeds for what come next, argue two former administration officials.

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein Open To Filibuster Reform

    It's a major change for the California Democrat, who has long been opposed to changing the Senate procedure.

  • Appeals court reinstates conviction against Michael Flynn's former business partner

    A federal appeals court moved on Thursday to reinstate a guilty verdict against the former business partner of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, the AP reports. Why it matters: The case against Bijan Rafiekan, who also served as a member of the Trump transition team, was one of 11 cases transferred by special counsel Robert Mueller to other jurisdictions as he compiled a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties to Trump. He again faces the conviction of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Turkish government.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Rafiekan was found guilty in July 2019 of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Turkish government and lying about it to the Justice Department. Thursday's decision said that U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga "erred" by tossing out the guilty verdict against Rafiekan last year, and by "concluding that his own rulings may have led jurors to base their decision on emails he admitted at the trial only for a limited purpose," Politico reports. Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a former Russian ambassador, was not charged in the case against Rafiekan.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NASA reveals first sounds of Perseverance rover driving on Mars

    Perseverance has beamed back the first ever audio recordings of a rover driving across the Martian surface.

  • Ride the Latest Fed Minutes Optimism With These ETFs

    Here we highlight some ETFs for investors to gain from the optimism surrounding the minutes from the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

  • Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

    Within weeks of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the Biden administration had reversed many of the most maligned Trump-era immigration policies, including deporting children seeking asylum who arrived alone at the U.S.-Mexico border and forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as they made their case to stay in the United States. While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the presidential election and the news that the Trump policies, widely viewed as cruel, were being reversed.

  • Lauren Boebert shares QAnon conspiracy claiming Democratic arrests and resignations

    Congresswoman’s theory would see Trump enemies brought down

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of Closure

    Michael Kovac/GettyAt the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a dedication appears onscreen. “For Autumn,” it reads as an elegiac cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” by the singer Allison Crowe, swells over the credits. It’s a valediction to the director’s adopted daughter, Autumn Snyder, who loved sci-fi and stories of superheroes and considered it her favorite song.As the producer of the film—and as Zack’s wife and Autumn’s stepmother—Deborah Snyder had heard the recording several times before she and her husband sat down to watch the film, all four hours of it, for the first time all the way through. The Snyders had talked about Crowe’s version of the song endlessly during production over the last year. They’d seen the movie in chunks countless times by then, too. Up until just two weeks before its HBO Max debut, they were knee-deep in fine-tuning sound mixes and color grading for the different technical versions necessary for streaming.But finally watching together the culmination of their work evoked feelings Snyder didn’t expect. Four years after the weight of Autumn’s death by suicide became too much to balance with the demands of a blockbuster movie set, here the couple sat watching an even grander version of the story they’d set out to tell—with Autumn’s name gracing the final frame. “It strikes you in this very visceral way,” Snyder remembers. Their film about gods and superheroes leveled by grief and stumbling toward emotional restoration can’t help but “resonate differently for us” now, she says. “We’ve gone on quite a journey personally.” ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic FansSnyder is speaking from her home office in Los Angeles, where Wonder Woman herself watches over her shoulder. (“It’s not a toy,” Snyder laughs, turning toward the Batman v Superman-era maquette by costume designer Michael Wilkinson.) When we speak, the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League is just nine days away from release—though an HBO Max glitch has just allowed a surprise early viewing to some who signed up for a night of live-action Tom & Jerry.That such a surreal hiccup is barely a footnote in the story of the film’s road to the screen is a measure of how complicated it’s been. But Snyder seems unbothered: “I’m just excited for people to see it. This has been so many years in the making.”It’s been 11 years in fact since the Snyders began working with Warner Bros. on developing and helming the DC Comics superhero universe, and four years since the theatrical release of Justice League. The movie that made it to theaters, dragged to the finish line via reshoots by The Avengers director Joss Whedon, came to be considered a “Frankensteinian” commercial and critical failure. Snyder watched the final product without her husband. “To see it be so different than the original intention for the film was just very difficult,” she remembers.“It was difficult because you’re emotionally invested. That’s why I famously said to Zack, ‘Don’t ever see it,’” she says. “Because I think as a director even more so than as a producer, especially the way Zack makes films, it’s very personal.”The couple had developed the film’s characters, cast them, poured years and “heart and soul” into them. It had become a round-the-clock passion. “We’re married, so there’s never like, oh, we stopped talking about it. It blurs into everyday life,” she says. “And then you shoot the whole thing and you can’t complete it.”Walking away to focus on their five other children and their own grief for two years “was the right decision for us to make. But it was a difficult decision.” At the time, it seemed final. “When we left, we left. We weren’t, you know, checking in on it. No. They went and did what they needed to do.”The Justice League set reportedly changed drastically after the Snyders’ departure. Ray Fisher, who plays the hero Cyborg in Justice League, was the first to speak up three years after the movie’s release, accusing Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. (WarnerMedia conducted an “internal investigation” in 2020; it ended with the vague promise of “remedial action” being taken.)Fisher’s accusations did not come as a surprise to Snyder—just before the movie’s release, she reported an “incident” to Warner Bros. involving Whedon and someone else on set. She can’t say who it involved or how it was “resolved in a way that the person was happy with.” But in the wake of a career-spanning reckoning for Whedon, with actors and writers he worked with in decades past following Fisher’s lead and speaking out about his alleged toxic on-set behavior, Snyder admits the influx of testimonials has been “upsetting.”“I am always fighting to get more women on the sets. And as a business owner, it’s important to create an atmosphere that is safe and creative, you know?” she says. “People need to be accountable for their actions and I feel like that’s starting to happen. But I also think it takes a lot of bravery to come forward and to tell your story. I really respect Ray and all the people that have come forward because their truths are important. It’s a hard thing to do.”Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s journey to the screen has been fraught with reports of toxic behavior, both on and off set. The fan-led social media campaign to restore the original, non-Whedon footage into a “Snyder Cut” gained unprecedented clout in the years after Justice League’s theatrical release. It demanded and, incredibly, successfully persuaded Warner Bros. to release the film as the Snyders intended—though often through controversial means.Some of the most vocal personas behind the push to #ReleasetheSnyderCut amounted to online bullies, directing torrents of hostility toward film journalists and moviegoers who dared express distaste for any aspect of the DCEU, the Snyders’ style of moviemaking, or the toxicity itself. Snyder finds their behavior disappointing, in part because “I know what it’s like” to be on the receiving end of online attacks.“After BvS, we had people that really loved the movie and really hated the movie, and sometimes it would be very personal,” she says. “You can not like something. You can have a disagreement about something. But it’s just the personal attacks and getting that way, it’s just not acceptable. I know there was a contingency of fans” whose behavior was out of control, she says. “But I don’t believe that was the majority.”She points to Snyder fans’ good work for proof: they raised $500,000 and counting for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The campaign’s landing page features moving words about the late Autumn Snyder, penned by her sister Olivia: “Autumn was like the moon. Bold, mysterious, and beautiful. So unaware of the power and impact she had. But, surrounded by darkness.”Restoring and expanding their vision for Justice League proved cathartic for the Snyders after losing so much, though grief is far from a straightforward journey. “It’s funny. As much as it helped to heal, it also brought up a lot,” Snyder recalls. “It was very emotional, the whole process.” HBO Max It wasn’t just the moviemaking itself, or the story about heroes learning to live again after unfathomable loss. “That was one thing that was healing,” she says. “But also, I think, to talk about her death publicly and to talk about mental health and suicide prevention—you can only hope that it touches someone.”“It was a very difficult time in our family’s lives,” she says. She wants “other people to know that there’s help out there. Because I don’t know that we really knew. You’d think we would have, but we didn’t.”“So in that way, I think doing something that’s good—it’s not gonna ever make her come back. But it kind of just, it’s something that…” She pauses, searching for words. “It’s something.”Being a producer on Justice League at first meant the usual responsibilities: supporting the director and his vision. Budgeting. Negotiating casting deals with agents. Acting as a liaison with the studio. And steering the production toward being on time and on budget.Reconstructing a movie that almost but never existed out of years-old footage, unfinished music and visual effects, disintegrating costumes, missing models, and a cast and crew now spread out over different projects across the world—all amid a global pandemic? “That was a whole other animal,” Snyder recalls.Warner Bros. approached the Snyders about releasing their own version of the film on HBO Max months before a May 2020 announcement announced the movie to the world. For a time, that meant working on it in secret. “Because you don’t want people to get their hopes up if [Warner Bros.] didn’t do it.”It took the film’s creatives and crew bending over backwards for the four-hour epic to get made. “Our visual effects supervisor was busy on another show,” Snyder says. “So in his spare time on the weekends or late at night, he’d come help us figure out what effects were done and what needed to be redone.”Composer Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, had even less encouraging news: He’d never gotten very far on the score at all—and in fact had used some of what he did have on another film at some point. “So we had to start over,” Snyder says. “We had a bunch of themes and a couple of pieces, but we hadn’t orchestrated them.”That came with its own obstacles: “We couldn’t do a whole orchestra at the same time” because of COVID and the filmmakers couldn’t travel to England to hear the score in person. Instead, the musicians separated into smaller groups and recorded one at a time while the filmmakers monitored the process via a live feed.Whedon had discarded and reshot much of Zack Snyder’s original footage, but that proved a silver lining for the assembling of ZSJL. Only three days of additional photography were needed, for one scene Zack had hoped to shoot for years: a Batman/Joker scene. HBO Max It comes in the film’s epilogue, in another of Batman’s prescient hallucinations. In a post-apocalypse where Darkseid rules Earth, The Flash (Ezra Miller), Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Queen Mera (Amber Heard), Cyborg, and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, reprised by Jared Leto, gather for what appears to be—of course—an uneasy alliance against a common foe: an evil Superman.The scene, as short as it is, required a complicated shoot. It needed a lot of visual effects. The actors in the scene were scattered across the globe. “And we had a time crunch,” Snyder remembers. “So it was challenging. Ezra Miller was on Fantastic Beasts, so we had the crew shoot his part against green screen and Zack directed him via Zoom.”The actors’ super-suits, meanwhile, had lost their luster. “They’re latex and they’d been sitting there for a couple of years and were disintegrating and falling apart. So we were patching them up on set and like, you know, these are things you don’t normally have to deal with as a producer,” Snyder laughs. “But as challenging as it was, it was exhilarating.”To detractors, the movie’s four-hour runtime may seem excessive. But to Snyder, every minute is necessary. “In order for you to care about the characters at the end, you really have to understand who they are, what their struggles have been, what they’ve overcome, and what they’re still working on,” she says, “and we’re really able to do this in this version of the film.”Finishing the film brought a feeling beyond catharsis. Snyder hated to “leave the characters hanging. Even though they finished the theatrical version, that really wasn’t the story we were trying to tell.”“To get to the place that we were trying to get to and never thought we would be able to,” and to finish the film on their own terms and to dedicate it to Autumn, Snyder says, has brought “a certain sense of closure. There’s a certain sense of joy. But it’s more than just closure. It just feels really good.”If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US and China trade angry words at high-level Alaska talks

    The first high-level meeting of the new US administration and Beijing opened with sharp rebukes.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.