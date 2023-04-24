Glynn man arrested for Sunday night shooting

Apr. 24—A Glynn County man is in the Glynn County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot a woman Sunday night.

Roderick Da'Nel West, 33, allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle at 213 Poplar St. in which two women were sitting, wounding one woman but leaving the other uninjured, a release from the Glynn County Police said.

The women fled the scene and eventually pulled over at an AutoZone on Community Road and called 911, the release said.

Neither of the victims' names would be released by police on Monday, Capt. Michael Robinson told The News. He also said that West and the wounded victim knew each other.

The wounded victim was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, the release said.

After learning of West's potential involvement as the shooter, the Glynn County Police Department and its SWAT team served warrants at 213 Poplar St., where officers recovered a handgun and multiple items of evidence, the release said.

West returned to the hose at around 1 a.m. Monday and surrendered without incident, the release said. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said. Anyone with more information about the case can call Investigator Ricky Hall at 912-279-2914 or call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.