Glynn man pleads guilty, sentenced on molestation charges

May 13—A Glynn County man will spend the next 25 years in prison after being sentenced this week following a guilty plea to child molestation charges.

Joel Brown, 25, pled guilty May 5 in Glynn County Superior Court to four counts of aggravated child molestation.

The charges stem from a case Glynn County police began investigating in December 2020 that revealed four victims Brown had molested over several years, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

"Following his arrest, Brown was interviewed and confessed to the allegations," the release said.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Kelley denied Brown's motion on May 5 that sought to suppress his statement in court. He entered the guilty plea the same day, the release said.

The negotiated plea deal led to Kelley sentencing Brown to serve 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. He will spend the rest of his life on probation following his release.

The sentence is the mandatory minimum for aggravated child molestation charges.

"The district attorney's office extended the offer after consulting with the victims in the case," the release said.

Brown will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and follow the conditions of sex offender probation, which includes treatment, the release said.