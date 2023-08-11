Glynn women charged with animal cruelty for clipping puppies' tails

Aug. 11—Two Glynn County women were released Wednesday from the Glynn County Detention Center after being arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges for allegedly clipping the tails of a litter of puppies they were fostering without permission.

Kimberly Bowen Brazell, 67, and Lisa Hope Cook, 61, were arrested Saturday after a complaint was made to Glynn County Animal Control by Heather Gavitt, a police report said.

Gavitt runs South Georgia Equine Rescue in Waynesville, which rescues dogs as well as horses.

Brazell and Cook are Yorkshire terrier breeders who operate a business listed on Facebook as Cypress Run Yorkies.

Gavitt had allowed Cook and Brazell to foster a Yorkie-Cocker spaniel mix that was pregnant because she knew that the couple was familiar with the breed and because Gavitt's rescue had a previous relationship with them, Gavitt told The News.

But after the puppies were born, photos and a video Brazell sent to Gavitt were concerning to Gavitt, she said. She told police in the report that Brazell had sent a text to her in which Brazell told Gavitt that she had already "banded" the puppies. Brazell also told Gavitt that one of the litter of seven had died, the report said.

The couple later told Gavitt that they needed to give the mother dog back because she was being aggressive to other dogs at their home, the report said. Gavitt insisted on taking the entire litter back with the mother and learned when they were returned that all the puppies' tails had been clipped without permission, the report said.

"Upon observing the tails of the puppies, it appeared the tails had white scars on the ends indicative of being cut," the report said.

Arrest warrants say that Cook was present while Brazell allegedly clamped the puppies' tails to cutoff circulation then used a razor blade to cut off the tails.

Owners of purebred Yorkshire terriers and Cocker spaniels often have the dogs' tails clipped, or docked, to comply with breed standards as laid out by kennel clubs like the American Kennel Club.

Arrest warrants also say that by allegedly performing the procedure, Brazell was practicing as a veterinarian without a license.

Brazell was charged when arrested with six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

Cook was charged with six counts of being a party to the crime of aggravated animal cruelty.

Neither woman had an attorney of record listed in public records as of Thursday.

Gavitt said Thursday that she has also reported the couple to the State Department of Agriculture for operating as breeders without a license.