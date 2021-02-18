Glynn's local, state leaders support citizen's arrest law

Feb. 18—A proposed overhaul of Georgia's citizen's arrest law has widespread support among local and state leaders in Glynn County.

House Bill 479 was explicitly created in reaction to the Feb. 23, 2020, shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A young Black man, Arbery's life was cut short following a confrontation with two armed White men — Gregory McMichael and his adult son Travis — in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Both are on trial for the killing, along with William "Roddie" Brian, who videoed the confrontation.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced an overhaul of the "Civil War-era statute" intended to head off the potential for any such future acts of "dangerous vigilantism."

"As you all know, on May 5 last year a viral video shocked the world," Kemp said, referring to a video of the Feb. 23 shooting in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. "The horrific killing of Ahmaud Arbery shook a Georgia community to its very core."

Since then, people across the state have expressed anger and sorrow, Kemp said, leading to the proposal of HB 479. If passed, it would impose new rules to head off "a vigilante-style of violence that has no place in Georgia."

A letter from Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney Georgia Barnhill to the Glynn County Police Department suggested the McMichaels should not be arrested immediately following the shooting as they were protected by the citizen's arrest law. That claim has since been widely disputed, but it spurred Kemp's proposal to reform the citizen's arrest statute and "to close dangerous loopholes that could be used to justify future acts of vigilantism."

State Reps. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, and Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, two of the three members of Glynn County's delegation, sponsored the bill in the Georgia House of Representatives.

"I'm very happy with the bill," DeLoach said.

The citizen's arrest law currently on the books is not specific enough to be enforceable and as such relies heavily on decades of case law, which he said is unacceptable.

"This simply does away with that old law, repeals it, which of course takes out a lot of the case law, and (rewrites) it in a way that makes sense," DeLoach said.

In effect, it restricts the ability to detain someone and the use of force when an individual is not being directly victimized, he said.

"If they're invading my home, you well know you have the right to use deadly force," DeLoach said.

Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, supports the bill in the state Senate.

"I was honored to be a part of the overhaul of (the statute)," McNeill said. "I'm proud of the governor for what he has done."

The old law was outdated and in need of serious revisions, she said. Importantly, it's very clear on where the right to protect oneself and his or her property ends.

"It truly saddens me that it took the loss of Ahmaud Arbery in my hometown for these changes to come to light," McNeill said. "(My) heart goes out to his family."

The right to self-defense would not be abridged in the overhaul, Kemp explained on Tuesday.

"This legislation does not undermine or infringe on that sacred protection," Kemp said.

Georgians could still defend their homes and business owners will be able to reasonably detain lawbreakers. It clarifies when a private citizen, business owner or law enforcement officer outside their jurisdiction can detain another citizen.

"Our bill to overhaul the citizen's arrest statute is a balanced approach in protecting the lives and livelihoods of ourselves, our friends and our neighbors while also preventing rogue vigilantism from threatening security and the God-given potential of all Georgians," Kemp said.

The overhaul follows on the heels of the state's June 2020 hate crimes legislation, "sending a message that our state is too great to hate," Kemp said.

Local leaders, both in the community and government, support the bill.

"Generally speaking, we're extremely excited about the bill," said the Rev. John Perry II, local NAACP president. "It's a small step toward showing that we value human life, which in our current culture is extremely, extremely needed. I believe it's a great first step, and there are other reforms we need in our justice system holistically."

It's far from a fix-all solution, however.

"The root of the problem is a heart issue," Perry added. "We can't legislate the human heart, but because we know there's evil and darkness in humans' hearts we can put legislation in place to address the behavior."

Restricting citizen's arrests is progress in that regard, he said. And while it is a victory, the Arbery case has yet to be completely resolved. He asked the public to continue calling for justice for Arbery.

The state is also sorely in need of greater accountability for police via mandatory body cams, he said. Case in point, the September shooting of Charles Eric Moses Jr., a 33-year-old Black man, by a Brunswick Police Department officer.

"We have a situation here with Charles Moses," Perry said. "It was said he was shooting back at the police and their shooting at him was justified, but we didn't have the officer that did the actual shooting with a camera on."

An investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not result in any action against Brunswick police, Perry said, but the family of Moses is pursuing independent legal action.

Shemeka Frazier Sorrells, a co-founder of local advocacy, education and community service group A Better Glynn, said the repeal was necessary but, like Perry, called for further changes on the local level.

They support the creation of a citizen review board to oversee police officer interactions with the public. The board they propose would be able to connect directly with police leadership and ideally head off many tragedies.

"There could be some role for citizens to hold officers who are still employed and who responded to the scene accountable," Sorrells said. "We hope the Glynn County Commission and police department will be amenable to letting citizens get involved."

While widely supported, HB 479 still has to be approved by the House and Senate before Kemp can sign it into law.