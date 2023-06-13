GM and Samsung SDI are building a $3 billion EV battery cell plant in Indiana

General Motors and Samsung SDI have chosen Indiana for their joint EV battery plant. The state’s governor, Eric Holcomb, announced today that the companies will build the $3 billion facility in St. Joseph County, scheduled to open in 2026. The factory, designed to help GM meet rising EV demand, is expected to bring 1,700 new manufacturing jobs to the Hoosier State.

The plant will manufacture nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells. GM and Samsung SDI expect the completed factory to have “more than 30 GWh of capacity.” The automaker currently runs five plants in Indiana, employing more than 5,700 people, and it is now the second-largest EV maker in the US, behind Tesla. GM aims to produce more than one million EVs annually by 2025 and “accelerate from there,” completing its transition to electric-only vehicles by 2035.

GM and Samsung SDI announced the joint venture in April without naming the location. It follows GM’s three previous US factory partnerships with LG Energy Solution, including a 900-worker plant in Warren, OH and upcoming Spring Hill, TN and Lansing, MI facilities.

The companies plan to begin construction within the next year, creating over 1,000 jobs during that period. “This joint venture and the 1,700 people there will help supply cells for millions of all-electric vehicles for customers across North America,” said Mary Barra, GM’s Chair and CEO. “The strong support of local and state leaders in Indiana and the combined resources and expertise of GM and Samsung SDI will help us move faster than we could on our own.”