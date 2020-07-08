GM Announces 2020 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, at approximately 8 a.m. EDT.

A press release, financial highlights and presentation slides will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com, in the Earnings Release section, and on GM's media website, http://media.gm.com.

GM will host a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT to review the results and answer questions. The call-in numbers are:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website.

The company's subsequent quarterly earnings announcements dates are:

Q3 2020 — Nov. 5, 2020

Q4 2020 — Feb. 10, 2021

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com/.

